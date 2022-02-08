How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Boston and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Boston puts road win streak on the line against Brooklyn

Boston Celtics (30-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Celtics take on Brooklyn.

The Nets are 6-1 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.3 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Celtics are 5-6 against the rest of their division. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 7.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 123-104 in the last matchup on Nov. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is shooting 41.4% and averaging 22.5 points for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Tatum is scoring 25.6 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 109.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 110.3 points, 49.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Nic Claxton: day to day (hamstring), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), James Harden: day to day (hamstring), LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (personal).

Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot).