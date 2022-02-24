How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

In New York, Boston, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Boston puts road win streak on the line against Brooklyn

Boston Celtics (34-26, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (31-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Brooklyn trying to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Nets are 7-2 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 110.8 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Celtics are 7-6 in division matchups. Boston averages 108.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 126-91 on Feb. 9. Marcus Smart scored 22 points to help lead the Celtics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is averaging 13.4 points for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Jayson Tatum is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 105.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 114.5 points, 48.0 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.9 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play), James Johnson: day to day (wrist).

Celtics: Marcus Smart: day to day (ankle), Robert Williams III: day to day (calf).