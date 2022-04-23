How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Game 3 Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, YES Network, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Celtics take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Nets

Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (44-38, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -3.5; over/under is 223.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last matchup 114-107 on April 20 led by 22 points from Jaylen Brown, while Kevin Durant scored 27 points for the Nets.

The Nets have gone 31-21 against Eastern Conference teams. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.9 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Celtics are 9-7 against the rest of the division. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.8 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is averaging 11.4 points for the Nets. Durant is averaging 30.5 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Robert Williams III is averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Celtics. Marcus Smart is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 122.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee).