How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Game 4 Live Online on April 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, YES Network, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Nationally, the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Boston looks to finish off series against Brooklyn in game 4

Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (44-38, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -2.5; over/under is 220.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the series over the Brooklyn Nets in game four of the Eastern Conference first round. The Celtics beat the Nets 109-103 in the last meeting. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 39 points, and Bruce Brown led the Nets with 26 points.

The Nets are 31-21 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is 8-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Celtics are 9-7 against Atlantic Division teams. Boston ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Nets. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.4 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 119.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle).

Celtics: None listed.