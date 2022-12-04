How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Game Online on December 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Top scorers face off in Brooklyn-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (18-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (13-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s best scorers, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum, meet when Brooklyn and Boston hit the court. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 29.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.

The Nets have gone 9-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.2% from deep, led by Day’Ron Sharpe shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Celtics are 2-0 against Atlantic Division opponents. Boston leads the Eastern Conference shooting 40.4% from deep. Malcolm Brogdon leads the Celtics shooting 49.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royce O’Neale averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Durant is averaging 29.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Tatum is shooting 47.9% and averaging 30.8 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 124.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Alondes Williams: day to day (hip), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).