 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
YES Network≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Charlotte plays Brooklyn, looks for 4th straight road win

Charlotte Hornets (38-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (39-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -7; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hits the road against Brooklyn trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Nets are 27-18 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.2 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Hornets have gone 22-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Bridges averaging 5.9.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 132-121 on March 9. Kyrie Irving scored 50 points points to help lead the Nets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is averaging 12 points for the Nets. Kevin Durant is averaging 30.4 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 22.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.