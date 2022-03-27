How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Charlotte plays Brooklyn, looks for 4th straight road win

Charlotte Hornets (38-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (39-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -7; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hits the road against Brooklyn trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Nets are 27-18 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.2 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Hornets have gone 22-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Bridges averaging 5.9.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 132-121 on March 9. Kyrie Irving scored 50 points points to help lead the Nets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is averaging 12 points for the Nets. Kevin Durant is averaging 30.4 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 22.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).