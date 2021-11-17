How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Cleveland faces Brooklyn, seeks 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (10-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -10.5; over/under is 206.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Cavaliers play Brooklyn.

The Nets are 8-4 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 104.4 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 6-3 in conference games. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is shooting 56.7% and averaging 28.9 points for the Nets. James Harden is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Darius Garland is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 110.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 101.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.0 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Paul Millsap: out (personal), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (ankle), Kevin Love: day to day (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Allen: day to day (illness), Evan Mobley: out (elbow).