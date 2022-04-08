How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Garland and the Cavaliers visit conference foe Brooklyn

Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (42-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patty Mills and the Brooklyn Nets host Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference play.

The Nets are 29-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 19-13 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cavaliers are 26-24 in conference play. Cleveland has a 10-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 114-107 in the last meeting on Jan. 17. Garland led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Garland is averaging 21.7 points and 8.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 117.4 points, 45.0 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), James Johnson: out (illness), Goran Dragic: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out for season (knee), Evan Mobley: out (ankle).