How to Watch 2022 NBA Play-In Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

When: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In New York, Cleveland, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Nets square off against the Cavaliers for play-in game

Cleveland Cavaliers (43-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (43-38, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -8; over/under is 229.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Nets and Cavaliers square off to decide the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Nets are 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 19-13 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cavaliers are 27-25 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland has a 20-25 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.5 points and 8.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 110.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Goran Dragic: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out for season (knee).