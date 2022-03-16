How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, YES Network, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Dallas visits Brooklyn following Irving's 60-point game

Dallas Mavericks (42-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (36-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Dallas Mavericks after Kyrie Irving scored 60 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 150-108 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Nets are 14-18 on their home court. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.9 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Mavericks have gone 19-14 away from home. Dallas is the best team in the Western Conference allowing only 103.5 points per game while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Mavericks 102-99 in their last matchup on Dec. 8. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 24 points, and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is averaging 12.5 points for the Nets. Irving is averaging 37.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 58.6% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Doncic is averaging 28 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 118.5 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 108.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), Cam Thomas: out (back), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip), Seth Curry: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Reggie Bullock: out (personal), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: out (knee).