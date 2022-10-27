 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 27, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, YES Network, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Nets and Mavs games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
YES Network≥ $89.99------
NBA TV≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, YES Network, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Brooklyn and Dallas meet for cross-conference contest

Dallas Mavericks (1-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -1.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets take on the Dallas Mavericks in non-conference play.

Brooklyn finished 0-4 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets averaged 109.0 points per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range last season.

Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference games and 23-18 on the road last season. The Mavericks averaged 106.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 105.6 last season.

INJURIES: Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Markieff Morris: out (personal).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (foot), Frank Ntilikina: out (right ankle), Davis Bertans: out (right knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.