Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 27, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, YES Network, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Nets and Mavs games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Brooklyn and Dallas meet for cross-conference contest

Dallas Mavericks (1-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -1.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets take on the Dallas Mavericks in non-conference play.

Brooklyn finished 0-4 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets averaged 109.0 points per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range last season.

Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference games and 23-18 on the road last season. The Mavericks averaged 106.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 105.6 last season.

INJURIES: Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Markieff Morris: out (personal).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (foot), Frank Ntilikina: out (right ankle), Davis Bertans: out (right knee).