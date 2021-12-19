How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on December 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, YES Network, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Top scorers meet in Brooklyn-Denver matchup

Denver Nuggets (15-14, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (21-9, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic, meet when Brooklyn and Denver square off. Durant ranks first in the NBA averaging 29.7 points per game and Jokic is sixth in the league averaging 26.3 points per game.

The Nets are 10-6 in home games. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 13.5 fast break points per game led by Durant averaging 3.1.

The Nuggets are 7-9 on the road. Denver ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Jokic is shooting 59.0% and averaging 26.3 points for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 47.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Paul Millsap: out (health and safety protocols), Jevon Carter: out (health and safety protocols), James Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), DeAndre’ Bembry: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (health and safety protocols), David Duke Jr.: day to day (hip), Kyrie Irving: out (health and safety protocols), James Harden: out (health protocols), Bruce Brown: out (health protocols), Nicolas Claxton: day to day (wrist), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (health and safety protocols), Day’Ron Sharpe: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), JaMychal Green: day to day (ankle), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).