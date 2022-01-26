How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Jokic, Nuggets set for matchup with the Nets

Denver Nuggets (25-21, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-18, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -1.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Brooklyn Nets. Jokic is seventh in the NBA averaging 26.2 points per game.

The Nets are 12-12 on their home court. Brooklyn is 6-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nuggets are 12-12 in road games. Denver is third in the Western Conference with 26.8 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 13.5 points. James Harden is shooting 43.8% and averaging 25.2 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Jokic is scoring 26.2 points per game and averaging 13.9 rebounds for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 116.0 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Paul Millsap: out (personal).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (hamstring), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).