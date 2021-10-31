How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on October 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Detroit visits Brooklyn on 3-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Detroit Pistons (1-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Nets -12.5; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hits the road against Brooklyn looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Brooklyn finished 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Nets averaged 118.6 points per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 39.2% from behind the arc last season.

Detroit went 20-52 overall and 12-30 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.1% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Paul Millsap: out (personal), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: day to day (illness).

Pistons: Isaiah Livers: day to day (right foot).