How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Mills and the Nets host conference foe Detroit

Detroit Pistons (20-55, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (39-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patty Mills and the Brooklyn Nets host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference play.

The Nets are 27-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks eighth in the NBA with 13.6 fast break points per game led by Kevin Durant averaging 3.4.

The Pistons are 16-31 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 10-25 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 116-104 on Dec. 12, with Durant scoring 51 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Durant is averaging 29.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Cunningham is averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 121.4 points, 43.0 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 109.0 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle).

Pistons: Chris Smith: out for season (knee), Jerami Grant: day to day (calf), Hamidou Diallo: out for season (finger), Isaiah Livers: day to day (concussion).