How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Houston visits Brooklyn after Durant's 55-point game

Houston Rockets (20-59, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (40-38, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -18.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Houston Rockets after Kevin Durant scored 55 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 122-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets have gone 17-21 in home games. Brooklyn ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.2 rebounds. Bruce Brown paces the Nets with 4.7 boards.

The Rockets are 9-30 on the road. Houston has a 3-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets defeated the Nets 114-104 in their last matchup on Dec. 9. Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 21 points, and James Harden led the Nets with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is averaging 11.5 points for the Nets. Durant is averaging 32.4 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Christian Wood is scoring 17.9 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 120.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 114.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Bruce Brown: day to day (illness), Goran Dragic: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle).

Rockets: Christian Wood: out (hamstring), Dennis Schroder: out (shoulder), Eric Gordon: out (groin).