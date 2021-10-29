How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Pacers vs. Nets Game Preview: Nets to host the Pacers on Friday

By The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (1-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (2-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the Indiana Pacers.

Brooklyn finished 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Nets averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second chance points and 35.9 bench points last season.

Indiana went 34-38 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Pacers gave up 115.3 points per game while committing 20.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).

Pacers: Kelan Martin: out (hamstring), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Caris LeVert: out (undisclosed).