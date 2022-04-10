How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, YES Network, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Outside those markets the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Brooklyn takes on Indiana, seeks 4th straight victory

Indiana Pacers (25-56, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (43-38, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -15.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Indiana.

The Nets have gone 30-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 8-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pacers have gone 11-40 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.3 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 129-121 on Jan. 6, with Kevin Durant scoring 39 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is shooting 40.7% and averaging 11.4 points for the Nets. Durant is averaging 33.0 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Oshae Brissett is scoring 8.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 16.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 45.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Pacers: 1-9, averaging 115.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Goran Dragic: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (back), Nate Hinton: out (health and safety protocols), Myles Turner: out for season (foot), Jalen Smith: day to day (groin), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Chris Duarte: out for season (toe).