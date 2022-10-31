 Skip to Content
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Game Online on October 31, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, YES Network, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Bally Sports+ to watch Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, YES Network, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Brooklyn faces Indiana, aims to stop 4-game slide

Indiana Pacers (3-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn aims to end its four-game slide when the Nets play Indiana.

Brooklyn went 0-4 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Nets gave up 113.5 points per game while committing 24.8 fouls last season.

Indiana went 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 114.9 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.

The teams square off for the 50th time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 125-116 on Oct. 29. Bennedict Mathurin scored 32 points to help lead the Pacers to the win.

INJURIES: Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (foot), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Myles Turner: out (injury management-rest).

