How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: James, Los Angeles set for matchup with Brooklyn

Los Angeles Lakers (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-17, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Brooklyn Nets. James is second in the league averaging 29.0 points per game.

The Nets have gone 12-11 at home. Brooklyn is 6-0 in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 8-12 on the road. Los Angeles is 9-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won 122-115 in the last matchup on Dec. 26. James Harden led the Nets with 36 points, and James led the Lakers with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds and 10.1 assists for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

James is shooting 51.8% and averaging 29.0 points for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 112.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (knee), Sekou Doumbouya: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).