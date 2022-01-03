How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on January 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, YES Network, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Brooklyn plays Memphis on 3-game home skid

Memphis Grizzlies (23-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (23-10, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Nets have gone 10-8 in home games. Brooklyn has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 10-6 on the road. Memphis is eighth in the Western Conference allowing just 108.2 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 28.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Nets. James Harden is averaging 31.2 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Desmond Bane is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 17.2 points. Ja Morant is averaging 26.5 points, six rebounds and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 48.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 48.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play).

Grizzlies: Jarrett Culver: out (health protocols), Dillon Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Shaq Buchanan: out (health and safety protocols), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), Yves Pons: out (health and safety protocols), De’Anthony Melton: out (health and safety protocols).