How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Heat vs. Nets Game Preview: Miami Heat to square off against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (2-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (2-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the Miami Heat.

Brooklyn went 26-16 in Eastern Conference play and 28-8 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Nets averaged 6.7 steals, 5.3 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Miami finished 40-31 overall and 24-18 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Heat averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second chance points and 34.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee).