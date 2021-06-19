 Skip to Content
2021 NBA Playoffs: How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 7 Live For Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After falling down 2-0 and 3-2 in the series, the Milwaukee Bucks have fought their way back to force a decisive Game 7 against the Brooklyn Nets in Round 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The winner will advance to face the winner of the Atlanta Hawks/Philadelphia 76ers series.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

7-Day Free Trial

There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch Game 7 on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. TNT is not available to stream on fuboTV.

1 Month for $10

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time. You can watch Game 7 on TNT, along with the rest of the NBA playoffs on ESPN and ABC/ESPN3.

How to Stream Entire NBA Playoffs Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN and TNT.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 30 Top Cable Channels

Bucks/Nets Series Preview

