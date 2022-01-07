How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on January 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, YES Network, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Outside of those areas, the game is airing on ESPN, but will be blacked out locally.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Durant and Antetokounmpo clash in Brooklyn-Milwaukee matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee. Durant leads the NBA averaging 28.7 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.

The Nets have gone 18-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bucks are 17-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the league with 47.0 rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 127-104 in the last meeting on Oct. 19. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 32 points, and Durant led the Nets with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is scoring 28.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Grayson Allen is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, while averaging 11.9 points. Jrue Holiday is shooting 54.9% and averaging 23.7 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 47.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle).

Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (health protocols), Donte DiVincenzo: out (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (illness), Pat Connaughton: out (health protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).