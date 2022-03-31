How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo's 40-point outing

Milwaukee Bucks (47-28, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (40-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Brooklyn Nets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Bucks’ 118-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets have gone 28-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 8-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks are 29-18 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.8% as a team from downtown this season. Sandro Mamukelashvili leads them shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 126-123 on Feb. 27, with Kyrie Irving scoring 38 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Nets. Kevin Durant is averaging 32.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.9 points per game with 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 21.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 121.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 120.6 points, 47.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle).

Bucks: DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee).