How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Durant and the Nets face the Timberwolves

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (15-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Minnesota. He leads the NBA scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Nets are 7-4 on their home court. Brooklyn is the worst team in the league scoring 39.1 points per game in the paint.

The Timberwolves have gone 4-5 away from home. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is scoring 28.6 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Anthony Edwards is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, while averaging 22.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 26.1 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 112.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness), David Duke Jr.: day to day (hip).

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (illness), Patrick Beverley: out (adductor).