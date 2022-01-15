How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: New Orleans faces Brooklyn, looks to end road losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (16-26, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (26-15, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to break its three-game road slide when the Pelicans take on Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 11-11 in home games. Brooklyn is 5-0 in one-possession games.

The Pelicans have gone 6-15 away from home. New Orleans has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Pelicans 120-112 in their last matchup on Nov. 13. James Harden led the Nets with 39 points, and Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is scoring 29.7 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Nets. Harden is averaging 26.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 14.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 34.3% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 116.0 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 110.0 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play), Joe Harris: out (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (foot), Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring), Patty Mills: out (rest), Kevin Durant: out (rest).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).