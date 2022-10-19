How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network. In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans.



Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Nets vs. Pelicans Last Game

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Nets start season at home against the Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -4; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans for the season opener.

Brooklyn finished 44-38 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 17-24 on the road last season. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 110.3 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Nets: None listed.

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).