How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

In New York and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Durant leads Brooklyn into matchup against New York

By The Associated Press

New York Knicks (11-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup with New York. He leads the league scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Nets are 3-0 in division games. Brooklyn ranks last in the NBA scoring 38.8 points per game in the paint.

The Knicks are 3-1 against the rest of their division. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 28.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Nets. James Harden is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Julius Randle is scoring 19.2 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Knicks. Alec Burks is averaging 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 100.0 points, 46.9 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness), David Duke Jr.: day to day (hip).

Knicks: Derrick Rose: day to day (ankle), Taj Gibson: day to day (groin), Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee).