How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

When: Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In New York and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Brooklyn plays New York on home losing streak

New York Knicks (28-39, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (34-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn aims to end its four-game home slide with a victory against New York.

The Nets have gone 24-18 against Eastern Conference teams. Brooklyn ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.6% from downtown, led by Joe Harris shooting 46.6% from 3-point range.

The Knicks are 4-9 in division matchups. New York ranks eighth in the NBA allowing just 107.0 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nets won 111-106 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Cameron Thomas led the Nets with 21 points, and Julius Randle led the Knicks with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is averaging 12.5 points for the Nets. Seth Curry is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Randle is averaging 20.4 points, 10 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 26.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 113.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 112.8 points, 49.4 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: day to day (hip).

Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (hamstring), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder).