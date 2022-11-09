How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, YES Network, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG and YES Network. YES Network will carry the Nets telecast, and is only available with a 5-Day Free Trial to DIRECTV STREAM. MSG will carry the Knicks telecast, and is available on both DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Outside of the New York market, the game is available on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: New York set for road matchup with the Nets

New York Knicks (5-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (4-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the New York Knicks.

Brooklyn finished 31-21 in Eastern Conference play and 20-21 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Nets gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Knicks averaged 7.0 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Knicks: Quentin Grimes: day to day (foot), Mitchell Robinson: out (knee).