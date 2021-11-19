How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Durant leads Brooklyn into matchup with Orlando

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (4-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (11-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Orlando. He currently ranks second in the NBA scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Nets are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 104.1 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Magic are 2-9 in conference matchups. Orlando is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nets won the last matchup on Nov. 11, with Durant scoring 30 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 20.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Nets. Durant is averaging 28.6 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Cole Anthony is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 111.2 points, 43.0 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points per game.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 99.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Paul Millsap: out (personal), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).