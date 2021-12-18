How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Orlando visits Brooklyn, aims to stop road skid

Orlando Magic (5-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (21-8, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando travels to Brooklyn looking to end its 10-game road skid.

The Nets have gone 17-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn averages 110.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Magic are 2-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 9.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nets won 115-113 in the last matchup on Nov. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Cole Anthony is averaging 19.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 18.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 111.6 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 103.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Paul Millsap: out (health and safety protocols), Jevon Carter: out (health and safety protocols), James Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), DeAndre’ Bembry: out (health and safety protocols), Kevin Durant: out (ankle), Joe Harris: out (ankle), David Duke Jr.: day to day (hip), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), James Harden: out (health protocols), Bruce Brown: out (health protocols), Nicolas Claxton: day to day (wrist), Patty Mills: out (rest), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (health and safety protocols).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (knee), Ignas Brazdeikis: out (health and safety protocols), R.J. Hampton: out (health and safety protocols), Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).