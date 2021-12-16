How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on December 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, YES Network, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Nets play the 76ers on 3-game win streak

Philadelphia 76ers (15-14, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (20-8, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Nets take on Philadelphia.

The Nets have gone 16-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 8-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 76ers are 0-5 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won 114-109 in the last matchup on Oct. 22. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 29 points, and Seth Curry led the 76ers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists for the Nets. Durant is averaging 31.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Andre Drummond is averaging 6.1 points and 9.5 rebounds for the 76ers. Curry is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.5 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 102.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Paul Millsap: out (health and safety protocols), Jevon Carter: out (health and safety protocols), James Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), DeAndre’ Bembry: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), James Harden: out (health protocols), Bruce Brown: out (health protocols), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (health and safety protocols).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (shoulder), Georges Niang: out (health and safety protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: out (illness).