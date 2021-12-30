How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on December 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, YES Network, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Philadelphia takes on Brooklyn, aims for 4th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (18-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (23-9, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Brooklyn aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Nets are 6-0 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn averages 110.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The 76ers are 12-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is third in the Eastern Conference giving up only 106.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nets won 114-105 in the last matchup on Dec. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is shooting 52.3% and averaging 29.7 points for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 16.5 points and 4.5 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 29.1 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 48.0 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 103.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Cam Thomas: out (health and safety protocols), Kessler Edwards: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out (ankle), David Duke Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Day’Ron Sharpe: out (health and safety protocols).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Danny Green: out (health protocols), Shake Milton: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Drummond: out (health and safety protocols).