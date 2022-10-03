 Skip to Content
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Live Online on October 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network App, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

What is YES Network App?

Unlike YES Network, games that air on the YES App won’t be appear in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on YES Network in the YES App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers YES Network, you are also eligible to stream the Nets and Yankees in the YES Network App or yesnetwork.com website.

How to Stream YES App?

  • If you don’t have a cable or satellite package, Click here to sign-up for DIRECTV STREAM
  • Once signed up, go to YES App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer
  • Log-in with your streaming (e.g. DIRECTV log-in) or cable credentials
  • Once authenticated, games will show as available on your YES App

Outside New York and Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBA TV, which is also available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

