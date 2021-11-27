How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, YES Network, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

For a limited time, get NBA League Pass for 50% OFF through Cyber Monday. Get the rest of the season for just $99.99.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Phoenix puts road win streak on the line against Brooklyn

By The Associated Press

Phoenix Suns (16-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -2.5; over/under is 221

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the Suns face Brooklyn.

The Nets are 6-3 on their home court. Brooklyn ranks ninth in the NBA giving up only 104.9 points per game while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Suns have gone 8-1 away from home. Phoenix is seventh in the Western Conference with 45.9 rebounds per game led by JaVale McGee averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Nets. James Harden is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

McGee is averaging 10.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 113.7 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Suns: 10-0, averaging 114.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Bruce Brown: day to day (hamstring), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness), David Duke Jr.: out (hip).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (knee).