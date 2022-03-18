 Skip to Content
How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, YES Network, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----
YES Network≥ $89.99------
NBA TV≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, YES Network, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Portland visits Brooklyn, aims to break road losing streak

Portland Trail Blazers (26-42, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (36-34, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland travels to Brooklyn looking to end its six-game road slide.

The Nets are 14-19 in home games. Brooklyn is 16-19 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trail Blazers are 9-24 on the road. Portland ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 3.0.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Nets 114-108 in their last meeting on Jan. 11. Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 23 points, and Kevin Durant led the Nets with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 12.4 points. Durant is shooting 51.4% and averaging 28.9 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Simons is averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Josh Hart is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 119.0 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 102.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.5 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), Cam Thomas: day to day (back), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Justise Winslow: day to day (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).

