How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Online on November 27, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Brooklyn hosts Portland after Grant's 44-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (11-8, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Brooklyn Nets after Jerami Grant scored 44 points in the Trail Blazers’ 132-129 overtime victory over the New York Knicks.

The Nets are 4-4 in home games. Brooklyn is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Trail Blazers are 7-4 on the road. Portland is 5-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Trail Blazers 109-107 in their last meeting on Nov. 18. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 35 points, and Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royce O’Neale is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 assists. Durant is shooting 52.9% and averaging 29.2 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Anfernee Simons is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Grant is averaging 19.9 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Yuta Watanabe: day to day (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Trail Blazers: Keon Johnson: out (hip), Drew Eubanks: day to day (back), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf).