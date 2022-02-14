 Skip to Content
How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on February 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, February 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
YES Network≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Nets face the Kings on 11-game skid

Sacramento Kings (22-36, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn heads into the matchup with Sacramento after losing 11 in a row.

The Nets are 12-14 on their home court. Brooklyn is 6-1 in one-possession games.

The Kings are 7-19 on the road. Sacramento has a 10-21 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 112-101 in the last matchup on Feb. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is averaging 13.4 points for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.9 points and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 0-10, averaging 105.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 108.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Nic Claxton: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Seth Curry: out (trade pending), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Andre Drummond: out (trade pending), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (ankle).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Maurice Harkless: day to day (ankle).

