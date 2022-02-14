How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on February 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Nets face the Kings on 11-game skid

Sacramento Kings (22-36, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn heads into the matchup with Sacramento after losing 11 in a row.

The Nets are 12-14 on their home court. Brooklyn is 6-1 in one-possession games.

The Kings are 7-19 on the road. Sacramento has a 10-21 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 112-101 in the last matchup on Feb. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is averaging 13.4 points for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.9 points and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 0-10, averaging 105.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 108.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Nic Claxton: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Seth Curry: out (trade pending), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Andre Drummond: out (trade pending), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (ankle).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Maurice Harkless: day to day (ankle).