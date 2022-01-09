How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on January 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Brooklyn plays San Antonio on 5-game home slide

San Antonio Spurs (15-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (24-12, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn looks to break its five-game home slide with a victory against San Antonio.

The Nets are 10-10 in home games. Brooklyn ranks sixth in the league with 25.7 assists per game. James Harden leads the Nets averaging 9.5.

The Spurs are 8-13 in road games. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 28.2 assists. Dejounte Murray paces the Spurs with 8.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 21.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists for the Nets. Kevin Durant is averaging 31.9 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Murray is averaging 17.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Derrick White is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 114.0 points, 48.8 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play).

Spurs: Derrick White: out (health and safety protocols), Doug McDermott: out (health protocols), Keldon Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Devin Vassell: out (health and safety protocols), Thaddeus Young: out (health and safety protocols), Tre Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).