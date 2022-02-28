How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on February 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: VanVleet and the Raptors visit conference foe Brooklyn

Toronto Raptors (32-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (32-29, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Brooklyn and Toronto face off on Monday.

The Nets have gone 7-3 against division opponents. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 24.8 assists per game led by Patty Mills averaging 2.6.

The Raptors are 5-5 against division opponents. Toronto is seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.3% from downtown. Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors shooting 39.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets won the last matchup 131-129 in overtime on Dec. 15. Kevin Durant scored 34 points points to help lead the Nets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills is averaging 13 points for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

VanVleet is scoring 21.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee), OG Anunoby: out (finger), Pascal Siakam: day to day (illness).