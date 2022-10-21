Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Toronto takes on Brooklyn for conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (1-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -2.5; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on Brooklyn for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Brooklyn finished 0-4 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Nets averaged 8.0 steals, 6.5 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.

Toronto finished 2-4 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors gave up 111.5 points per game while committing 22.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: day to day (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Seth Curry: out (ankle).

Raptors: Chris Boucher: day to day (hamstring), Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: out (hamstring).