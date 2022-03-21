How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, YES Network, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Mitchell and the Jazz visit the Nets

Utah Jazz (45-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (37-34, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -1.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Utah into a matchup with Brooklyn. He currently ranks 10th in the league scoring 25.9 points per game.

The Nets have gone 15-19 at home. Brooklyn ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 45.8 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Durant averaging 8.9.

The Jazz have gone 19-15 away from home. Utah is fourth in the Western Conference giving up just 107.2 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won 125-102 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Mitchell led the Jazz with 27 points, and Cameron Thomas led the Nets with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 12.2 points. Durant is averaging 30 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Mitchell is scoring 25.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 5.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, 49.6 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Danuel House Jr.: out (knee), Trent Forrest: out (wrist), Mike Conley: out (injury maintenance), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf).