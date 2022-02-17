How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Brooklyn Nets face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Kuzma and the Wizards visit conference foe Brooklyn

Washington Wizards (26-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (31-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -3

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts Washington in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Nets are 21-12 in conference play. Brooklyn is 6-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wizards are 19-19 in conference play. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 7.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup 113-112 on Feb. 11. Raul Neto scored 21 points to help lead the Wizards to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, while averaging 11.7 points. Kuzma is averaging 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 105.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 102.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play).

Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (reconditioning), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Rui Hachimura: out (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).