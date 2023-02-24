 Skip to Content
How to Watch Onyx Collective’s ‘Bruiser’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Tom Gaffey

“Bruiser,” a film that explores the struggles within family dynamics, fatherhood, toxic masculinity, and much more, will premiere on Hulu on Feb. 24. The film marks the promising directorial debut of Miles Warren as he explores complex themes through the life of a quiet 14-year-old boy Darious and his family. When a man in Darious’ life reveals his true identity, Darious finds himself in a complicated conflict between his father and this man. This conflict unravels in this coming-of-age tale about what it means to be a man, a father, and a member of a family. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch Onyx Collective's 'Bruiser'

About Onyx Collective's 'Bruiser'

“Bruiser” follows Darious, a teenager who struggles to defend himself in fights until he meets a charismatic “loner” named Porter. Masculine roles, concepts of parenting and fatherhood and the effects of fighting all weave their way through the plot in this intimate coming-of-age portrait.

“Bruiser” has already gained critical acclaim. In fact, it first gained buzz in 2021 when it premiered as a short film at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. As a feature-length film, newcomer Jalyn Hall has received very positive reviews for his debut performance as Darious. Trevante Rhodes, who plays Porter, received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his performance.

For those looking to add a dose of heartfelt and poignant independent film content to their lives, “Bruiser” makes its streaming debut Friday, Feb. 24 on Hulu as part of Disney’s Onyx Collective.

Can you watch Onyx Collective's 'Bruiser' for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Onyx Collective’s ‘Bruiser’ on Hulu.

What devices can you use to stream Onyx Collective's 'Bruiser'?

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Onyx Collective's 'Bruiser' Trailer

