How to Watch Wagner vs. Bryant University Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Bryant University Bulldogs face the Wagner Seahawks from Chace Athletic Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Bryant University Bulldogs vs. Wagner Seahawks

When: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Wagner vs. Bryant University Game Preview: Bryant Bulldogs play the Wagner Seahawks in NEC Championship

Wagner Seahawks (22-5, 13-3 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (22-9, 15-2 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -4; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs face the Wagner Seahawks in the NEC Championship.

The Bulldogs are 13-1 on their home court. Bryant is ninth in the NEC shooting 30.7% from downtown, led by Max Zakheim shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Seahawks are 13-3 against conference opponents. Wagner is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Bryant won the last matchup 78-70 on Feb. 26. Peter Kiss scored 23 to help lead Bryant to the victory, and Alex Morales scored 24 points for Wagner.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiss is averaging 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Adham Eleeda is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Morales is averaging 18.2 points, eight rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Seahawks. Will Martinez is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.