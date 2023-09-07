 Skip to Content
How to Watch Buffalo Bills Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

The 2023 Buffalo Bills are on the hunt for a Lombardi Trophy! The Bills’ campaign begins Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. on “Monday Night Football” against the New York Jets. Upstate New York fans can enjoy the Bills on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network, as well as Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video in addition to ESPN, so there are various networks and streaming services you’ll need to stream them. You can watch the 2023 Buffalo Bills with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Buffalo Bills Season

About 2023 Buffalo Bills Season

The Buffalo Bills went 13-3 last season, after having one game called off due to the medical emergency that occurred when safety Damar Hamlin was injured. Despite that excellent regular season record, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, and company are looking for more this season. A Super Bowl is within reach for this roster, but can it get through an AFC East that suddenly looks much more formidable this year?

Flexible scheduling takes hold in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Take a look at the 2023 Buffalo Bills schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 11 1 8:15 p.m. @ New York Jets (“MNF”) ESPN/ABC
Sept. 17 2 1:00 p.m. vs Las Vegas Raiders CBS
Sept. 24 3 1:00 p.m. @ Washington Commanders CBS
Oct. 1 4 1:00 p.m. vs. Miami Dolphins CBS
Oct. 8 5 9:30 a.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London) NFL Network
Oct. 15 6 8:20 p.m. vs. New York Giants NBC, Peacock
Oct. 22 7 1:00 p.m. @ New England Patriots CBS
Oct. 26 8 8:15 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (“TNF”) Prime Video
Nov. 5 9 8:20 p.m. @ Cincinnati Bengals NBC, Peacock
Nov. 13 10 8:15 p.m. vs. Denver Broncos (“MNF”) ESPN
Nov. 19 11 4:25 p.m. vs. New York Jets CBS
Nov. 26 12 4:25 p.m. @ Philadelphia Eagles CBS
Dec. 3 13 BYE
Dec. 10 14 4:25 p.m. @ Kansas City Chiefs CBS
Dec. 17 15 4:25 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys FOX
Dec. 23 16 8:00 p.m. @ Los Angeles Chargers Peacock
Dec. 31 17 1:00 p.m. vs. New England Patriots CBS
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD @ Miami Dolphins TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Buffalo Bills on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, but since CBS is currently blacked out in the Buffalo area you’ll need an over-the-air antenna to watch Bills games appearing on that channel. Users will need to grab the Sports add-on pack to get NFL Network.

Can You Watch the 2023 Buffalo Bills on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Buffalo Bills on ESPN+?

Yes, the Bills’ Week 1 game against the New York Jets will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Buffalo Bills on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV offers each of the cable and broadcast channels you’ll need to stream the Bills in the Buffalo area this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Buffalo Bills on Paramount+?

Whenever the Bills are appearing on CBS, they’ll be available to stream in that area with a Paramount+ subscription.

Can You Watch the 2023 Buffalo Bills on Peacock?

Yes, the Bills are scheduled to play twice on “Sunday Night Football”: Week 6 against the New York Giants and Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills will also play a Peacock-exclusive game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

Can You Watch the 2023 Buffalo Bills on Prime Video?

Yes, the Bills’ Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is on “Thursday Night Football,” so it will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Can You Watch the 2023 Buffalo Bills on Sling TV?

There are no local channels on Sling TV in the Buffalo market, but users can stream any Bills games appearing on ESPN with the service.

Can You Watch the 2023 Buffalo Bills on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Bills or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Buffalo Bills on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV is a good choice to stream the Bills, as it carries local broadcast channels ABC CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as ESPN and NFL Network in the Buffalo market.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $79.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Pack
Includes: NFL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $76.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $84.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $55
Includes: ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Watch a Season Preview of the 2023 Buffalo Bills

