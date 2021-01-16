How to Stream AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV

On Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST, the Buffalo Bills face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoffs from New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. The game is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

In a matchup of two of the hottest young quarterbacks in football, the Bills and Josh Allen will face the Ravens and Lamar Jackson. Buffalo snuck by Indianapolis last week, while the Ravens defeated their divisional rival Tennessee.

The Bills come in favored in young stud QB Josh Allen and monster receiver Stefon Diggs. The Raven have a good ground game to watch, averaging 191.9 yards per game with Lamar Jackson, rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

