How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills Preseason Game Week 2 Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Bills face the Denver Broncos from New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY. The game is airing exclusively on KTVD and WIVB, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos

In Buffalo the game is streaming on WIVB, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Denver, the game is airing on KTVD, which isn’t available on any Live TV Streaming Service, but can be picked up via an antenna.

According to 506Sports, the game will also be on the following other local affiliates:

Denver Locals

KKTV (CBS/11 - Colorado Springs)
KJCT (ABC/8 - Grand Junction CO)
KTVX (ABC/4 - Salt Lake City)
KWBQ (CW/19 - Albuquerque)
KKTQ (ABC/16 - Cheyenne WY)
KTWO (ABC/2 - Casper WY)
KOTA (ABC/3 - Rapid City SD)
KDLT (FOX/46.2 - Sioux Falls SD)
KPTM (FOX/42 - Omaha)

Buffalo Locals

WROC (CBS/8 - Rochester)
WSYR (ABC/9 - Syracuse)
WPNY (My/11 - Utica)
WETM (18.2 - Elmira)
WXXA (FOX/23 - Albany)
WWTI (ABC/50 - Watertown NY)
WIVT (ABC/34 - Binghamton NY)
WJET (ABC/24 - Erie PA)
WFFF (FOX/44 - Burlington VT)

Can you stream Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos on NFL Network?

For those who live outside of those markets, the game will be airing on NFL Network, which is available on Sling TV “Blue Plan”, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month (ONLY $17.50). You can also stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can You Watch Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos on NFL+?

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the NFL regular season, you will be able to watch local NFL games on your smartphone and tablet. For a limited time, you can get it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
KTVD (MyNetworkTV)-------
WIVB (CBS)---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills Game Preview

